Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Jan. 20

Here’s what happened locally on Jan. 20 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Special Prizes for Everybody: The most rat-tails turned into Mrs. Campbell’s office January 22nd, the Peoples National Bank of Martinsville offers a $5 savings account. The most raitails turned in on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, there is $2 in cash offered on each day to the person turning in the most tails on each respective day.

1948: National 4 Big Days! Now thru Saturday. A black tornado and his Indian master – in an adventure you’ll never forget! “Black Gold” in glorious Cinecolor. Starring Anthony Quinn. Plus the smash hit comedy sensation – the world’s most famous missing man becomes the screen’s biggest howl! Oh, what a character! Jackie Cooper and Jackie Coogan in “Killroy Was Here” with Wanda McKay & Frank Jenks. A Monogram Picture. Roxy prices will prevail for this program.

1973: Two area school officials expressed tentative approval today to a Nixon administration recommendation for drug testing in public schools. The proposed program would test urine samples of high school and grade school students for traces of drugs, the procedure now used to test military personnel returning from Vietnam. City School Supt. John Richmond said he would prefer not to comment on the program until he knows more about it and until the school board consults with its attorney.

1998: The first of three regional meetings on Interstate 73 will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Dutch Inn in Collinsville. Virginia Department of Transportation officials are encouraging residents to attend the meetings to give planners input on what route the highway should take.