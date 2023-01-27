Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, January 27

Here’s what happened locally on Jan. 27 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: MT. OLIVET – The health of this community is improving after an attack of influenza and pneumonia. Little Wesley, son of Mr. and Mrs. B.L. Barrow, is recovering from a very serious bout of pneumonia. Mrs. T.S. Moore and children are recovering, after suffering several days with flu. Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Lovell and children are out again after suffering with influenza.

1948: Martinsville and Henry county today suffered the coldest weather of the current winter season when the temperature dropped to 3 degrees at dawn this morning. Heavy blankets, roaring furnaces and stoves and “several layers” of wearing apparel were all in order for use as the weather started a downward course yesterday afternoon to hit near bottom early today.

Also 1948: At a meeting Saturday of the Henry County Farm Bureau, tobacco farmers voted unanimously to request W.R. Broaddus, local delegate in the state legislature, to support the program of cooperation with Tobacco Associates, Inc. A proposal to levy a tax of 10 cents an acre will be introduced in the General Assembly.

1973: Adult education classes will begin this week in Martinsville. Courses in beginning and advance typing and related instruction for apprentices will begin tonight. Tuesday’s starters will include beginning and advanced bookkeeping, beginning and intermediate shorthand, sewing, driver education and electricity and electronics. A wood construction class will begin Wednesday and an auto mechanics class on Thursday night. Anyone who wishes additional information may call Mrs. Florence Stanley at the school system.

1998: Demolition of the former W.M. Bassett Furniture plant on Rives Road began last Wednesday and should be complete in three months, a Martinsville city official said.