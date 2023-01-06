Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, January 6

Today is Friday, January 6, the sixth day of 2023. There are 359 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1923, this ad: Dodge Brothers Motor Car: Winter never fails to bring this car renewed praise. It is because the starting system and carburetor seem to be almost immune from cold weather troubles. The response is prompt, even on the coldest mornings. … Close fitting curtains, which open with the doors, enable the owner to drive in comfort the whole year round. O.D. Ford Motor Co., Martinsville – Central Garage, Rocky Mount – Bassett Motor Service Co., Bassett – Stuart Motor Co., Stuart

1948: FOR SALE – ONE 12-foot marble type fountain, completely installed in your place of business at a surprisingly low price. This foundation has been used. Terms to suit you. We also have for immediate delivery slicing machines, beverage coolers, booths, store fixtures, etc. Call our representative, W.J. Farrell at Hotel Martinsville.

1973: The area economy, already at peak levels of production and employment, will get a boost in the coming months when manufacturers thrown open 648 new jobs. The jobs will become available after four local manufacturers expand facilities and two new manufactures move into the Martinsville-Henry Patrick area. The new firms are Lesco Homes of North Carolina … and Stuart-Plyflake Inc., a particle-board producer.

1998: A local anti-smoking advocate is petitioning area and state legislators, asking them not to accept campaign contributions from tobacco companies. He also wants them to support anti-tobacco legislation in the upcoming year. “… There is a perception, in many cases truth, in that the financial power of the tobacco companies has undue influence on our elected officials,: said Dr. David O. Lewis, a physician in the emergency room of Memorial Hospital of Martinsville and Henry County.