Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, July 1

Today is Friday, July 1, the 182nd day of 2022. There are 183 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: We satisfy both! SMOKERS enjoy a really good cigar, the purity of which leaves that satisfied feeling. We sell just such smokes. LADIES enjoy delicious candies and other confections – the kind that connoisseurs always demand. You get them at this drug store. Martinsville Drug Co., Phone 8.

1947: There was plenty of monkey business in Police Court today, but in the end the accused monkey had the last gibberish laugh. The “defendant,” it seems, went scot free despite a charge that he had bitten a passerby. Harassed city officials admitted that they had a “case” when James Dillard, ex-GI, was brought before the court on a charge of permitting his pet monkey to run at large on city streets.

1972: The third annual Virginia-Carolina Fiddlers Convention will be held at Leatherwood Park July 7-8. Cash prizes totaling $3,000 will be awarded in seven classes.

Also in 1972: Ads: “Fox Fire 2” $4.50 – News Den – Va. Avenue, Collinsville. // Lou Harris Inc. Just arrived: Silver accessories, perfect for wedding presents and gifts. A delightful way to show off summer flowers, cigarettes and dried arrangements. Lou Harris Inc., 18 Starling Avenue.

1997: When Misty Calderon was a 10th grader at Martinsville High School, she was an active soccer player, an honor roll student and pregnant. She had been dating the baby’s father, Damian Hairston, a 1995 graduate of Martinsville, for a few months before she became pregnant. Although the pregnancy was unexpected, Calderon felt that the option to terminate the pregnancy was out of the question. “I felt that if I was able to get pregnant, then I was able to have it,” she said.

