Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, July 15

Today is Friday, July 15, the 196th day of 2022. There are 169 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The railroad labor strike is hampering to a considerable extent the movement of freight to and from Martinsville over the Norfolk and Western, according to a statement of general agent H.S. Teague. On July 6, three clerks employed at the local station walked out, leaving Mr. Teague to handle the whole job by himself. MR. Teague is doing his upmost, he states, to handle baggage mails, perishables and freight in carload lots …

1947: The Patrick County Board of Supervisors at the first meeting of the fiscal year appropriated $200 for the agricultural building at Woolwine High school, it was reported today.

Also in 1947: Robert H. Nutt, author of many leading books on building one’s memory, will open a two-course class on how to remember names and faces at Central Grammar School this evening at 9 o’clock.

1972: Formal signing of a contract creating a regional library to serve Martinsville and Henry County will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. in Memorial Public Library on Church Street. The contract will be signed by city Mayor Fred T. Renick and county Board of Supervisors Chairman Melvin Brown.

1997: The president of a local development company said he has been talking with Circuit City officials for more than a year and is hopeful about bringing the electronics store to Martinsville. “We have been talking with Circuit City and have not finalized any arrangements yet but are hopeful we will soon have an arrangement,” said George Lester, president of the Lester Development Corp.

Also in 1997: A spokesman for the New Kent County company that is considering placing an off-track betting parlor here said Colonial Downs will begin a petition drive shortly to have the question placed on the ballot here in the November general election.