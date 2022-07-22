Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, July 22

Today is Friday, July 22, the 203rd day of 2022. There are 162 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Fork Mountain: Hello, readers! How is everybody? Don’t go asleep like I did. I was just about to forget to write, but I just can’t help thinking of our dear old Henry Bulletin and wanting to help make it more and more interesting to all. Mr. T.M. Hodges is visiting relatives and friends in West Virginia at this writing. Miss Maggie Brown is visiting her brother in Bassett this week. Several of the young people from around here attended services at Camp Branch Sunday it being communion day.

1947: City council last night instructed Supt. J.S. Hackler to proceed with plans for furnishing water to the annexed areas of the municipality as funds become available and at the same time instructed the public works department to consider the laying of sewerage system as the second steps in the extension of public services to … Pumphouse road, Barrows Mill Road, Franklin street, Grayson street and Highland Ridge.

1972: Terry Carter of Bassett was the hero Thursday night in the first annual Virginia High School League’s East-West All-Star Football Game in Roanoke. The Bassett High graduate kicked a 20-yard field goal with 41 seconds left in the game to give the West Stars a 17-15 victory over the East.

1972 ad: Carefree Dinettes. Your Choice, $99.95: Contemporary 5-pc. Pedestal Dinette; Dining Drama! Spanish Style 7-pc. Dinette. Phelps & Armistead, 29 E. Main St., Martinsville. Phone: ME 2-2141 Free gifts with purchase of $99.95 or more: electric comb, electric can opener & knife sharpener, fully automatic glass percolator.

1997: Bassett Furniture Industries is closing a plant in Statesville, N.C., to move its crib manufacturing to the Bassett chair plant, according to Bassett Furniture Vice President of Administration Doug Miller.