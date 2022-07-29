Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, July 29

Today is Friday, July 29, the 210th day of 2022. There are 155 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Mr. Howard Baize, of Irisburg is one of the largest and most progressive farmers in Henry County and this year planted three hundred and twenty-five thousand tobacco plants. He has already primed two curings of his present crop and cured one of them. This is the earliest curing yet heard from in this section.

Also in 1922: Joke: “Why is it you never get to the office on time in the morning?” demanded the head clerk angrily. “It’s like this,” explained the clerk. “You kept telling me not to watch the clock during office hours, and I got out of the habit of watching it at home, too.”

1947: Ad: Leggett’s Week-End Specials: One table children’s Coveralls, Sunsuits, Slacks, 59 cents, 2 for $1; Sheets 81 X 99, $1.97, pillowcases 59 cents, 2 for $1, basement; men’s straw hats, $1 and $2, main floor; men’s dress and sports shirts, $1.88; men’s swim trunks, $1; Dan River Mill remnants, 40 cents a yard.

1972: Martinsville’s own Randy Hundley, who is a catcher for the National League’s Chicago Cubs, hit a seventh inning home run to help his team to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in a nationally televised baseball game Saturday. It was Hundley’s fourth homer of the season.

Also in 1972: This ad: Attention Suspects! We have to sell “11” more Big Cars by July 31st to win our trip to GREECE. YOU TALKING ABOUT A DEAL. Bob White’s Chevyland.

1997: The bad news for Virginia authorities is that a Bassett man they arrested in a Danville area drug sweep missed his trial Wednesday and seems to have jumped bond. The good news is he might not be too hard to find. The U.S. Marshal Service and Henry County deputies have confined the search for a … 700-pound fugitive to the Bassett area.

