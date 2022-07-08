Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, July 8

Today is Friday, July 8, the 189th day of 2022. There are 176 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: A dental clinic will be held at Centre School House on July 7, July 8 until noon and July 10, 11, and 12. Dr. Robinson will examine all children free of charge. Treatments are fifty cents each. A tube of tooth paste will be given away free to each patient. It is hoped that all children within reach of this clinic will take advantage of it.

1947: Main Drag: Mr. and Mrs. Tom George Jr., returning from their wedding trip – Mrs. L.B. Foster buying herself a home at auction sale – Emory Land hoping to win that automobile given away last night – Steve Melaga hitting a home run – Roy T. Via planning to watch that speedometer a little closer – Massey Wyatt getting to the county seat mighty early on opening court day …

1972: Area magazine and commonwealth attorneys are taking a wait-and-see attitude concerning the Supreme Court decision to let communities judge standards of obscenity. Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roscoe Reynolds said the county won’t follow in the steps of Albermarle County and warn dealers to remove questionable material from their shelves. “No, we aren’t going to go out and tell people what can or cannot be sold,” he said.

1997: Martin Dodd hunkered down next to a tobacco plant and ripped a leaf from it. Holes the size of silver dollars punctuated the leave and Dodd took off his glasses and wiped his round face, which glowed from the heat. “You could sit here and look at it and there’s nothing here,” he said. “And this is good compared to a whole lot of people.” Dodd … lost all but 10 of his 97 acres of tobacco crop to a storm Friday that pelted out quarter-sized hail.