Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, June 10

Today is Friday, June 10, the 161st day of 2022. There are 204 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: RIDGEWAY R.F.D.: Mrs. Nan Cox has returned home, after spending the week in Ridgeway having been called there by the illness and death of her sister, Mrs. William Wray. Mr. Ben Burgess was a business visitor in Martinsville Monday. Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Dunn motored to Martinsville Sunday afternoon to see Mrs. Dunn’s mother who is a patient at Shackleford Hospital.

1947: It was learned here today that the Civic Functions committee is expected to make a report within the next ten days on an appropriation for the Philpott Dam. An additional $80,000 will be needed for planning, and an appropriation for actual work on the project has been asked by Rep. Thomas B. Stanley. … In their latest survey, Army engineers estimated the cost of the Philpott dam and reservoir project at $8,800,000. The original estimate was $5,240,000.

Also in 1947: Bids for construction of the Fieldale waterworks and sewage system were opened today at a meeting of the county supervisors, with lowest bids reported at $306,407.

1972: Beset by problems and resigned to delays, the Sugartree Recreation Park presently is little more than an idea, but one its backers intend to see mature in Pittsylvania County, near Axton or elsewhere. Few tangible accomplishments have occurred since its development was announced 14 months ago.

1997: More than 100 students from Mount Olivet Elementary School could be moved to Figsboro and Irisburg elementary schools next year, a school official said. Henry County School Superintendent J. David Martin said Monday that the Henry County School Board is considering moving some students from Mount Olivet to alleviate a longtime overcrowding problem there.

