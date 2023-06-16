Here’s what happened locally on June 16 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: The Henry County Organization of Tobacco Growers, Co-operative Association, had a splendid meeting at the court house on Saturday. George L. Mitchell, president, presided. M.R. West, district director, made an interesting talk on the progress made by the association.

75 years ago: An Air Force pilot who now lists Martinsville as his home – Major Gustav E. Lundquist – was presented the Air Medal in Washington yesterday as one of five men who have exceeded the speed of sound in testing the new X-1 Army jet plane. … The 28-year-old major is the husband of the former Mary Taliaferro Parrish, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. B.S. Parrish, Mulberry Street.

50 years ago: About 500 Martinsville children face the probability of having to switch schools next year to eliminate the last “vestiges” of segregation in the city school system. City School Supt. John D. Richmond and City Atty. David B. Worth told the school board Monday that recent discussions with representatives of the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare left little doubt a court order would be sought to force the city …

25 years ago: Land owned by Henry County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Mike Seidle is no longer in serious consideration as a site for a 500,000 gallon water tank for the Oak Level community. Based on soil tests taken in May, a nearby lot owned by Dr. John P. Bing now appears to be the best location for the tank, Henry County Administrator Sid Clower told the Henry County Public Service Authority board of directors Monday night. However, Clower said, “It’s going to be somewhat more expensive than the site we originally picked out, where the property owner wouldn’t sell.”