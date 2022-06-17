Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, June 17

Today is Friday, June 17, the 168th day of 2022. There are 197 days left in the year.
In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Sunday School Report for June 11: [listing how many on the roll:] Martinsville Christian, 235; Martinsville Methodist, 199, Martinsville Christ Episcopal, 38, Martinsville Presbyterian, 123; Fontaine, 32; Fieldale Baptist, 224; Fieldale Methodist, 90; Ridgeway Methodist, 92; Ridgeway Baptist, 94; Axton Baptist, 45; Axton Methodist, 65; Atwell Methodist, 137; Bassett Baptist, 189; Granberry Methodist, 43; Emerson Union, 80; Shumate Methodist, 55; Pleasant Grove, 74; Horsepasture, 109; Mt. Vernon, 48.
1947: Military establishments in the United States must be ready for any eventuality, Clarence Kearfott declared at a meeting of Pannill Post last night in discussing the plan for universal military training. His talk was illustrated by a moving picture.
1972: 220 Drive-in. Barbara Hershey in “Boxcar Bertha.” Kissing was her hobby. Killing – her business. 2nd big hit rated R: “White Lightnin’ Road.” Souped-up cars and barnyard babes! Town-Country. Rated X. “The Seduction of Inga.” All new and in color. Must be at least 18.
1997: Stroller: Definitions from Shelton Scales: maps, the shorthand of geography; marriage, would be heavenly if the first night lasted forever, the chief cause of divorce; martyr, a pile of wood set on fire with a man on top; melancholy, the pleasure of being sad; mermaid, a pin-up tadpole; middle age, when your wife tells you to pull in your stomach and you already have.
Also in 1997: While her classmates were packing their swimsuits and heading for the beach, Kendra Arnold was packing a formal and heading for Mobile, Ala. Arnold, who won the Junior Miss competition Feb. 222 in Roanoke, will represent the state at the national finals in Mobile June 28.