Here’s what happened locally on June 2 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper:

100 years ago: Mrs. Ruth Drewry Whittle, wife of Judge Stafford G. Whittle, lately retired from the Supreme Court bench, died Tuesday afternoon at her home on Church street, aged ninety-two years. Mrs. Whittle had been in failing health for some time, having suffered a stroke of paralysis more than a year ago, from the effects of which she never fully recovered.

75 years ago: An emergency ordinance providing that dogs not vaccinated against rabies during 1948 must be inoculated or confined to premises of owners for 45 days was passed by the Henry County Board of Supervisors today. … Game Warden E.T. Lemon and County Officer J.A. Stegall appeared before the board to report that a dog, apparently suffering from rabies, was killed in Fieldale last Tuesday after biting several other dogs.

50 years ago: “Be Kind to Your Mailbox” could well be the slogan for “Mailbox Improvement Week.” The traditional observance serves as a basis for special efforts in Martinsville and Henry County to repair, repaint and make other improvements in the security and appearance of mailboxes. Postmaster J.H. Clarke Jr. said the week is important because “more Americans than ever before receive their mail on rural routes.”

25 years ago: Shenandoah Furniture Co. officials say that the problem of having a properly trained local work force now seems to be behind them. Last spring, Shenandoah Furniture officials said they could not fill all upholstery positions because the Henry County-Martinsville area didn’t have enough people properly trained for that type of work. Candice Payne, executive vice president of the firm, said a company-sponsored free training program begun since them, along with efforts by Patrick Henry Community College to offer upholstery classes, have filled the company’s needs.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, May 25 1923, American Legion for ex-service men; 1948, new school near Irisburg and also Henry Co. Tuberculosis Association; 1973, construction of US 220-58 bypass to begin; 1998, program in Sandy Level.