Here’s what happened locally on June 23 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: WANTED:—The J.R. Watkins company will employ a lady or gentleman agent in Martinsville. A few other nearby cities also open. Watkins products are known everywhere and our sales-people make big incomes. Investigate this opportunity. Full particulars and valuable samples sent free to hustlers who mean business. Write today. The J.R. Watkins Company, Department 89, New York, N.Y.

75 years ago: The Fieldale Sanitary District was authorized by the Henry Board of Supervisors today to enter into a contract with John Smith and Son, Leaksville, for the erection of a sewage disposal plant to cost $63,400. The contractors indicated that work on the project will start in about two weeks. The total cost of the waterworks and sewage project will be approximately $327,000, B.C. Trotter, general counsel for the Fieldcrest Mills, stated.

50 years ago: The State Highway Department will pay approximately $1.5 million for rights-of-way for the first segment of the Rt. 220-58 Martinsville bypass. The first leg of 4.2 miles will extend from U.S. 220 and Rt. 57 at Bassett Forks to Rt. 609 west of Fieldale…. Will result in the moving or demolition of about 25 homes, two service stations, a used car lot and the Family Drive In Theatre in Bassett.

25 years ago: Dr. Chevis F. Horne will be remembered as a pastor who encouraged his congregation, and as a man who helped foster understanding during integration in the 1960s, several area people said. “The first thing I think most pastors will remember is what a great encourager he was. He was a person with so much grace and he gave that grace freely,” said David Adkins, pastor at Starling Avenue Baptist Church.