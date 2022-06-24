Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, June 24

Today is Friday, June 24, the 175th day of 2022. There are 190 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The whole of Danville has been outraged by the stupid and irresponsible shooting of Robert A. Benton, member of a prominent Danville family, at 3:15 o’clock Sunday morning on Jefferson street in front of Green street park by Officer O.T. Cook, who emptied a 38 caliber revolver at the Nash touring car driven by Benton, which the officer said he mistook for a Ford Coupe.

1947: A large gathering is anticipated when the Ridgeway Home Demonstration Club sponsors “Game Night” at Hick’s Garage this Friday at 7:30. Games, music, dancing and refreshments will be provided by the club, which is sponsoring the entertainment to better promote community spirit.

1972: The regional planning commission unanimously elected Dwight Dillon of Henry County Thursday night to replace Leon Globman of Martinsville as commission chairman, thus endorsing a new policy of rotating the chairmanship.

Also in 1972: “A bevy of beauties” is the way the 1972 Miss Martinsville-Henry County Pageant set for Saturday night is being described. Miss America, Laurie Lea Shaeffer, will arrive at 4 p.m. Friday at the Dutch Inn and will attend the pageant. … The reigning Miss Martinsville-Henry County, Michele Young Burpeau, of course, will attend, as well as little Terry Lynn Cornett, the reigning Little Miss Martinsville.

1997: Final plans for the development of the former R.P. Thomas Trucking Terminal on Fayette Street call for 27 new lots for houses, opening A street through the 6-acre site and connecting First Street. … The city bought the land, zoned commercial and residential, in November after the R.P. Thomas company went into bankruptcy.

