Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, June 3

Today is Friday, June 3, the 144th day of 2022. There are 211 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Mr. Shelton and his force from Danville assisted by the officers here, Messrs. Stegall and Slaughter, captured two stills last Saturday on Rough and Ready Mountain. One still was of a hundred gallons capacity and the others about forty gallons.

1947: The commencement program of East Martinsville School will be held at the Mt. Bethel Holiness Church, Tuesday evening. LaTonia Belle Williams is the valedictorian, Nallie Mae Dillard is the salutatorian, and Dorothy Mae Kirby is the speaker. The members of the class are: LaTonia Belle Williamss, Nellie Mae Dillard, Dorothy Mae Kirby, Juanita Lampkins, Ida Mae Clanton, Helen M. Clark, Virginia Pettie, Nora Royal, Juanita B. Hairston, Myrtle Gray Dillard and Roxie Stultz.

Also in 1947: This ad: The first fleet of new Greyhound coaches has arrived – And they are ready to carry you away in “low-cost luxury!” … The instant you board one of these new “Silverside” buses, you’re in for more comfort than you have known in highway transportation! Union Bus Terminal, Church St., Dial 6341.

1972: Family Drive-In: 2 big features that show at dusk. Southern Premier Showing. Adults $1.50; kids with parents free. Ravaged – Savaged – Licked by the fiery tongues of “The Hot Box.” Their guns are hot and their bodies hard. Rated R. Also on the same program: “Private Duty Nurses.” It’s what they do off duty that’s REALLY private!

1997: The growth being experienced by the Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH) is pushing the museum out of its limited space in a former school building on Douglas Avenue, and official said. “Last fall, the dinosaur exhibit ... did much to show the region and the entire state that we could attract major crowds to the area ...”, Director Stephen J. Pike said at the annual membership luncheon Tuesday.

