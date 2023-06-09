Here’s what happened locally on June 9 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: The falling in of this end of the covered bridge over Smith river on the Ridgeway-Martinsville road was all but a serious affair, when a truck of lumber belonging to Andrew Stanley was being driven into Martinsville by Till Donaldson. The truck had almost cleared the bridge, when the floor gave way. The lumber, which was chained to the truck, caught on part of the underpinning and kept the truck from falling into the river, a depth of fifteen or twenty feet. Donaldson escaped without injury.

75 years ago: Reburial services will be held at the McKee Funeral home here at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for Pfc. Marvin H. Martin, of Koehler. The body will then be laid at rest with full military honors. … Private Martin entered the service in May 1943 and was killed in France on October 22, 1944, while serving with an infantry division. … He leaves his parents and his wife, the former Gladys Mason; three sisters, Mrs. Lucy and Peggy Martin, Koehler, and Mrs. Walker Thomas, city; and five brothers: J.P., of Norfolk; Ernest, of Baltimore; and Glenn, Harold and Kyle Marin, all of Koehler.

50 years ago: “I knew nothing about furniture. But at that age you absorb knowledge readily.” Richard Morgan Simmons was 23 years old when he joined American Furniture Co. in 1926 as an assistant to then-president Ansil D. Witten. [died on Wednesday, June 6 at age 80]

25 years ago: Pardon the pun, but Amfibe Inc. is a double spin-off. It’s a spin-off as a successor company to the soon-to-close DuPont plant and has taken over some of its customers. Also, its business is to spin off tons of nylon fiver for its customers in the hosiery and intimate apparel trades.