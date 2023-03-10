Here’s what happened locally on March 10 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The first services were held in the First Baptist Church last Sunday. Two hundred answered the roll call at the eleven o’clock hour, while 237 were present in Sunday School. The entire membership of the church is about 400. Mr. Hugh N. Dyer, of Roanoke, a former Martinsville citizen, made a very interesting talk to a large congregation on Sunday afternoon.

1948: On the Radio, 1450 on your dial, WMVA: P.M. 3:45 Scripture Studies; 4, Backstage Wife; 4:15, Stella Dallas; 4:30, Lorenzo Jones; 4:45, Young Widder Brown; 5, When a Girl Marries; 5:15, Portia Faces Life; 5:30, Rev. G.F. Overstreet; 5:45, Sports Parade; 6, News; 6:15, Shumate Jamboree; 6:30, Dr. Pepper Show; 6:45, Henry County Roundup; 7, Supper Club; 7:15, News of the World …

1973: Henry County’s temporary landfill on Kings Mountain Road, which was filled to capacity over the weekend, has been closed, County Administrator John E. Longmire said today. The permanent landfill, however, will not be opened until the weather allows completion of an access road., Longmire said. The permanent site will be located at the rear of the 27 county-owned acres on Kings Mountain Road. Until the permanent landfill is opened, Longmire said, county residents will have to use the three other county-owned at Axton, Bassett and Rock Run near Fieldale.

1998: Aside from the Lynwood Christian Academy sign that hangs on the building, only Christian education textbooks, a few wooden tables, some sofas, a card catalog and odds and ends remained at the now-closed school Sunday. Those items were being sold, said Barbara Campbell, the spokesman and special agent for the school. [It was in the former Samuel H. Hairston Elementary School]