Here’s what happened locally on March 17 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Barrow’s Mill – Hello, readers, the health of this community is fairly good at this writing. There was an enjoyable dance given at the home of Mr. John Stocks, the 28th of February. A large crowd was present and everybody had a nice time. We are sorry to learn the illness of Mr. and Mrs. Kater Wade’s baby; hope it will soon recover again. Miss Sallie Hodnett has had chicken pox, but is about well again.

Also 1923: Mrs. Lula V. Walker, Food Specialist, will give a demonstration in preparing breakfast for small children on Thursday morning, 15th, to the women and girl’s club in East Martinsville. A demonstration in quick or hot breads will be given at 2 p.m. in room 5 of the Baldwin Bros. Building on Thursday afternoon. All girls employed in homes in the town are invited to meet with the club members for this demonstration.

1948: Leon Globman was elected president of the Martinsville Rotary Club at the weekly dinner meeting last night at the Henry Hotel. Other officers elected were: Ed Draper, vice president; Ben Ramsey, secretary; Harry McMillon, treasurer.

1973: Martinsville’s centennial celebration is apparently dead from lack of interest. The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce was to make a recommendation for centennial festivities to the city council Tuesday night but the presentation never came off.

1998: A dusting of snow may be a strange way of showing spring's approach, but the wet weather means warmer days are on the way, say officials at the National Weather Service. This morning's cold, wet weather is part of the winter-to-spring change, said Tony Wilf of National Weather Service in Blacksburg.