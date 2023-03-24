Here’s what happened locally on March 24 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Lucy Lester General Hospital Inc. … hereby give notice they will apply to the circuit court of Henry County at 10 o’clock A.M. April 3rd, 1923, for a license to dispense and sell, store and keep for sale, pure ethyl, fruit and grain Alcohol, pure whiskey and pure brandy for scientific, pharmaceutical, medical and mechanical purposes, as construed under section 9 and as required under section 14 and all other actions relating thereto chapter 388 the Acts of the General Assembly approved March 19th, 1918.

1948: At the meeting of the Henry supervisors yesterday, County Attorney Cary Randolph presented a letter from the attorney general’s office in which it was said the law of the state makes no provision for the county to set up parking meters around a courthouse within the limits of a city or town.

1973: A uniform statewide building code effective Sept. 1 is the “best thing that has ever happened to homeowners,” according to the president of the homebuilders association here. Aubrey Hyler, president of the Martinsville-Henry County Homebuilders Association said, however, that the code will be rough on the Henry County Board of Supervisors which will have to set up its own inspection division and hire a building inspector to enforce construction standards. The city of Martinsville for several years has had an inspection division directed by Jimmy Jones.

1998: DuPont has contracted with a local firm to build a heating system that will support a special manufacturing unit here after the main plant shuts down in June, plant manager John Winske said Wednesday. Multitrade Group Chief Executive Officer Ed Brammer said his company is installing a “packaged boiler system” at the plant that will provide steam heat for DuPont Precision Concepts.