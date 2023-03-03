Here’s what happened locally on March 3 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: A real estate deal which means much to the growth and development of the business section of Martinsville was closed during the last few days through the well known firm of H.A. Ford & Co. In amount of money involved as well as its bearing on future development of the retail section of the town It is the biggest transaction in real estate in the history of the town. The purchase includes an area of over two acres. What is known as the Hairston Block fronting on the Public Square, and bounded on the north by Fayette Street and west by Moss street south by Church street has been purchased from R.A. James Jr. of Danville by four of Martinsville’s most progressive citizens: Dr. H.V. Price, K.C. Whittle, H.A. Ford and T.H. Shelf.

1948: Plans for the organization of a lodge of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks in Martinsville will be discussed at a meeting to be held at Forest Park Country Club, Friday evening, March 5, at 7:30 o’clock, according to notices sent out yesterday by an organizing committee.

1973: The multi-purpose building under construction at Patrick Henry Community College will be named Stone Hall in honor of State Sen. William F. Stone of Martinsville. … Stone and others laid groundwork for the college prior to 1962, when it began its first academic year as a branch of the University of Virginia. In the fall of 1972 it became part of the Community College System.

1998: Martinsville native Susan Leigh Adkins was a quiet, reserved librarian with large, round glasses and short, graying hair, but her adventurous lifestyle belied that image and kept her relatives in awe. As members of Adkins’ family gathered Monday near the Hampton air base where the plane she and a fellow pilot and friend were flying crashed Sunday, two of her aunts from this area remembered her with grief-tinged pride [Ruth Price and Lee Adkins].