Here’s what happened locally on March 31 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The War Department will establish this summer a number of Citizens Military Training Camps throughout the country at which young men between seventeen and twenty-four years of age will be given military training, the attendance at which will constitute also a pleasant two or three week outing. The quote at present fixed for Henry county (which may be increased if other counties fail to accept the places offered them) is six.

1948: A heavy frost which covered lowland areas in Henry county like a light snow early today killed the peach crop and damaged such crops as lespedeza and alfalfa, Henry county farmers reported. John Wingfield, orchardist of the Pleasant Grove community, said he believed his peach trees, which were in full blooms, were ruined by the frost. At the Martinsville filtration plant a low of 18 degrees for the night was reported.

1973: For the second time in three days, city council went behind closed doors Thursday to discuss the fiscal year 1973-74 budget. After the session, Mayor Francis T. West said council issued guidelines to City Manager Thomas B. Noland for cost of living and discretionary merit pay increases for city employees.

1998: Henry County is moving closer to providing public water to the Sandy Level community. Engineers for the Henry County Public Service Authority are meeting today with Eden, N.C., officials to work out details of a water supply agreement. Also, the county has sent a $770.700 block grant application to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. If approved, this will be pooled with local money to cover the project’s total estimated cost of $1.1 million.