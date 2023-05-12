Here’s what happened locally on May 12 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The Fieldale Cash Store, one of the largest stores in Fieldale, was destroyed by fire yesterday morning about four o’clock. This store was in the center of a block of brick store houses built by Marshall Field Company. The Fieldale Bank and post office were on one side and Ramey’s store on the other. Booker Atkins, a young man from Woolwine, recently bought the stock of merchandise.

1948: Patients at the Stuart Hospital are: Senator Frank P. Burton and A.W. Vipperman, of Stuart; Mrs. Joe Critz, of Critz; Earl Handy, and Mrs. Lula Doss, of Stuart; Mrs. John Wood and Mrs. Troy Moran and daughter of Bassett; Mrs. Goode Trent, of Patrick Springs; Mrs. Tyrus Joyce and son, of Danbury, N.C.; Mrs. Waller Truell and son, of Colinsville; Mrs. Willie J. Anglin, of Spencer.

1973: “The final test of any mother is her children,” Dr. Chevis F. Horne, pastor of First Baptist Church, said of the 1973 Mother of the Year, Mrs. Mary S. Martin. … Dr. Horne noted that Mrs. Martin “was widowed when she was 31 years of age and left with four children, ranging in age from 6 to 13. She was forced in the dual role of father and mother and she did a good job. Her children are nice people:” … Mrs. Davis E. Lee, Robert C. Martin Jr., Mrs. Christine Bennett and William Donald Martin.

1998: Tultex Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Chuck Davies told shareholders Tuesday his statements that he would consider moving the company’s headquarters out of Martinsville were made in an attempt to spur local officials to work more closely together. “I did this because I love this community and I want to see this community improve,” he said.