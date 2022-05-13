 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, May 13

  • 0

Today is Friday, May 13, the 133rd day of 2022. There are 232 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: At the warehouse on Monday evening, May 15, a meeting of the patrons of the public and High schools will be held for the purpose of organizing a Parent-Teacher Association. In practically all towns of the size of Martinsville or in towns even smaller such organizations are potent factors in developing larger interests and enthusiasm in the work of the schools an in bringing into closer relation both parents and teachers.

1947: Lloyd’s new store at 27 Church street will open for business Friday morning with an unusual display of precious gems to be featured. These quarters, formerly occupied by the Capital Cut Rate Store, have been remodeled to meet the requirements of the jewelry dealers.

1972: The City School Board was authorized by City Council Tuesday night to borrow $325,000 from the State Literary Fund for construction of a vocational training center at Martinsville High School.

People are also reading…

Also 1972: An area woman who says her name “is unimportant in this case” called to commend the man mentioned in Sunday’s Stroller, concerning extermination of wharf rats near a picnic table along Route 58 West. He hooked his tractor exhaust up to one of the rat holes and estimates he killed as many as a dozen. The lady called this morning to say he should be commended for using his own tractor and his own time to flight this particular kind of pollution.

1997: “Two residents of Sandy Level diligently worked to clean up their community and rid it of illegal drugs to make it safe for all citizens,” Chamber President Clay Campbell said in presenting the award to the Rev. and Mrs. Green Moore, who represented the Sandy Level Concerned Citizens.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the court’s Roe v. Wade ruling has sent people into the streets around the nation. Around 1,000 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court in Washington Tuesday. One demonstrator carried a sign declaring, “If men could get pregnant, abortions would be available at every ATM.” At a rally in Manhattan, New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced that she had an abortion nearly two decades ago. Smaller protests were held in Austin, Texas; Los Angeles and San Francisco in California and elsewhere.

A wolf in sheep's clothing

A wolf in sheep's clothing

The lovely wisteria is in bloom now across Southside, brightening roadsides and stands of woods with its purple clusters. The fast-growing leg…

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make your phone battery last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert