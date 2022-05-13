Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, May 13

Today is Friday, May 13, the 133rd day of 2022. There are 232 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: At the warehouse on Monday evening, May 15, a meeting of the patrons of the public and High schools will be held for the purpose of organizing a Parent-Teacher Association. In practically all towns of the size of Martinsville or in towns even smaller such organizations are potent factors in developing larger interests and enthusiasm in the work of the schools an in bringing into closer relation both parents and teachers.

1947: Lloyd’s new store at 27 Church street will open for business Friday morning with an unusual display of precious gems to be featured. These quarters, formerly occupied by the Capital Cut Rate Store, have been remodeled to meet the requirements of the jewelry dealers.

1972: The City School Board was authorized by City Council Tuesday night to borrow $325,000 from the State Literary Fund for construction of a vocational training center at Martinsville High School.

Also 1972: An area woman who says her name “is unimportant in this case” called to commend the man mentioned in Sunday’s Stroller, concerning extermination of wharf rats near a picnic table along Route 58 West. He hooked his tractor exhaust up to one of the rat holes and estimates he killed as many as a dozen. The lady called this morning to say he should be commended for using his own tractor and his own time to flight this particular kind of pollution.

1997: “Two residents of Sandy Level diligently worked to clean up their community and rid it of illegal drugs to make it safe for all citizens,” Chamber President Clay Campbell said in presenting the award to the Rev. and Mrs. Green Moore, who represented the Sandy Level Concerned Citizens.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.