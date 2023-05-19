Here’s what happened locally on May 19 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: Mrs. Flora Stuart, widow of the renowned General J.E. B. Stuart, and daughter of Major General Philip St. George Cooke, of the Union forces, died in Norfolk at the home of her son-in-law, R. Page Waller. She was 88 years old. While out walking Sunday, Mrs. Stuart fell, injuring her head and complications set in, resulting in her death.

Also 1923: From reports gathered from different parts of the county there seems to be a shortage in tobacco plants this year. It is probable that farmers have broken up more land than they will have tobacco plants to plant. This is a splendid opportunity to plant some crop that will be of food value to the family, to the live stock or to the soil.

75 years ago: The State Milk Commission has agreed to hear an appeal made by the Boaz Ice Cream company, of Collinsville, from the ruling of the Martinsville Milk Board, to obtain a distributor’s license to distribute Grade “A” pasteurized milk in the city and county.

50 years ago: Onions to otherwise sane motorists who seem to go mad once they enter the parking lots at Patrick Henry Mall and Collinsville Shopping Center. They create hazards by switching from lane to lane. Orchids to the receptionist at the emergency room at Memorial Hospital Saturday night for managing to remain calm and pleasant despite the fact that there were four emergency cases being treated.

25 years ago: Fifteen Months ago, Arts Etc. Inc. gambled that Martinsville was ready for some deluxe caffeine. Today, the food side of the business has become as hot as one of the steaming cappuccinos it serves each day to a loyal following of uptown customers. “We have people who eat lunch here every day,” said Jenny Eskew, who manages the business with her sister, Julie Eskew.

