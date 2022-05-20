Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, May 20

Today is Friday, May 20, the 140th day of 2022. There are 225 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Mr. Henry Clay Eanes of Mountain Valley in this county died suddenly in Martinsville at Childress’s livery stable yesterday morning. He was about forty-five years of age. Mr. Eanes had come to Martinsville for treatment for rheumatic or dropsical trouble which affected his heart. A short time before his death he walked over to Childress’s stable and was seated talking and laughing with friends when suddenly he fell from his seat and on examination it was found that he had died instantly. He was a well known and highly respected citizen of the Mountain Valley neighborhood.

1947: Cary J. Randolph, attorney and United States commissioner for this section of the Western District of Virginia, today announced his candidacy for the office of Commonwealth’s Attorney of Henry county in the election to be held in November.

1972: Miss June Silver, Axton, a student at Laurel Park High School, was named Miss Black Teenager of Martinsville and Henry County at a pageant Saturday night. She is shown here with the outgoing queen, Ramonda Moyer. These others also were named: first runner-up, Charlene Strong, Martinsville High School; second runner-up, Karen Martin, Bassett High School; third runner-up, Deborah Hagwood, Bassett High School; Miss Congeniality, Anita Hairston, Laurel Park.

1997: A scholarship fund has been set up in memory of the late Walter Wayne Dillard to help high school seniors to pursue higher education. The fund was created by Dillard’s wife, Linda Strange Dillard, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite International Jurisdiction Eastern Star and the Walter Wayne Dillard Masonic Lodge.

