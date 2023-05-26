Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Here’s what happened locally on May 26 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: The apple situation does not loom so darkly in the minds of the fruit growers as it did immediately after the Eastern freeze. In fact, the rosy hue has replaced the dark clouds of persimmon that hovered over the commercial apple sections. Careful surveys have been made in the leading apple counties by the Experiment Station workers and the Extension Service.

75 years ago: STUART – The State Department of Health will hold a clinic for crippled children in the Methodist Church at Stuart, Thursday May 27, at 12 o’clock. All medically indigent children in Patrick County, up to the age of 16, are eligible to attend the clinic.

50 years ago: Bassett High MVP’s: Most Valuable Players named at Wednesday night’s Bassett High athletic banquet were (left to right) Jerry Norman, track; Sherman Dillard, basketball; David Alderman, wrestling; Dana Wade, baseball and Wiliam Hagwood, track field events. Other awards went to Carter Wampler, Jerry Edwards, Jerry Norman, Doug Woods, Ollie Martin, Gerardo Gilbert, Terry Hutchins, Ernie Kendrick and Doug Shelton.

25 years ago: A 10-year-old boy struck by a car as he stepped off his school bus Friday may be released from the hospital today, his mother said. “As far as it stands, I checked on him this morning. They said if he does real good in therapy this morning he may be able to go home this afternoon,” Penny Hall said this morning of Brandon Hall, 10.

Also 1998: Henry County has appropriated the good name of Oh Henry! the candy bar, to promote Henry, the county, and I’m here to tell you that as ideas go, they don’t get much better than that. What the county has done is to produce a site on the World Wide Web featuring the familiar candy bar, and under it is the slogan, “We’re hungry for work.”