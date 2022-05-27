Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, May 27

Today is Friday, May 27, the 147th day of 2022. There are 218 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The committee in charge of the meeting at the municipal building tomorrow are desirous that as large a number of our citizens as possible be present. This meeting will put Henry County people on record as for or against the State Highway bond [illegible] project or for or against a modification of the plan.

1947: Taking the position that permission to allow the School Board to erect a proposed new grammar school in the Church Street City Park area would set the precedent for other demands for diversion of the property from recreational pursuits, the City Recreation Commission today asked City Council to adopt measures to prevent inroads on municipally owned property purchased for park purposes.

Also in 1947: Warren W. Shaw, who formerly practiced law here, has reopened offices in Room 211 in the Chief Tassel building for the general practice of his profession.

1972: Henry County Supervisors have budgeted $15,270 for operation next year of a regional library. … If pending negotiations with Martinsville are successful, joint operation of the city library facility on Church Street will become a reality, paving the way for additional state and federal library funds not now being received. County citizens are now without free library service countywide, except for a small library in Bassett.

1997: Eleven parents and two Martinsville High School students say moving one of the school’s assistant principals, Zeb Talley, will lead to disruptions and leave students without a role model at the school. “I feel like if they move him, this is going to be the worst situation there we’ve ever seen,” said Doretha Martin during a meeting of Peaceful Zion Baptist Church Tuesday.

