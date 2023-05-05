Here’s what happened locally on May 5 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The April term of Circuit Court re-convened yesterday morning after a recess of twenty-two days. The case of Commonwealth vs. John Stone was the first case on the docket to be called. The court was informed that the county jail was in quarantine and that John Stone was “broken out” with a disease which was diagnosed by the jail physician as smallpox.

1948: Miss Fern Jennings, 15-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M.B. Jennings, Oak Grove Ave., who is representing the Martinsville public school system in the third annual Winston-Salem Journal-Sentential Spelling Bee, is in the North Carolina city this afternoon for the finals’ event. … The spelling bee will be broadcast over two Winston-Salem stations, with the event beginning at 2 p.m.

1973: Frank D. Hairston explains to city planner Ben W. Via his proposal for building a garage on four lots off Fayette Street between Beaver and North streets. The planning commission set a public hearing for June 21 on Hairston’s request to rezone the property from residential to commercial. The second floor of the garage will have four or five apartments, Hairston said.

Also 1973: The other night the Chapels of Chatham Heights were heading toward Rives Road Extension in their car and forgot they were low on gasoline. It gave out in the 500 block of Mulberry Road and they were stranded with their 6-month-old baby in their car. Donnie Chappel, an employee of Bob White Chevyland, knocked on the nearest front door rather apologetically but received a warm response. Herman Crayton, the householder, came to their rescue and it wasn’t long before they were on their way.

1998: After learning of an incident in which a sleeping child was left on a school bus, Henry County school officials plan to institute a new policy to make sure that could not happen again. School Superintendent J. David Martin said the student, a kindergartener at Mt. Olivet Elementary School, fell asleep on the bus Monday morning and did not get off the vehicle when it arrived at the school.