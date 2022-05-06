Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, May 6

Today is Friday, May 6, the 126th day of 2022. There are 239 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: A small lot about 40 feet front on Franklin Street running back about 60 feet to Jones Street was sold at auction last Saturday afternoon by Messrs. H.A. Ford & Co., real estate agents, for $4,400 to Mr. Joseph Leaderman. The fact that this lot fronts on Franklin street directly opposite the Danville and Western freight yards and is also centrally located made it a particularly valuable property and the price though rather larger than was expected by those in charge of the sale is not considered excessive.

1947: More than $310,000 in new construction work was authorized or started in Martinsville during April for one of the biggest months for new building volume in the history of the city, according to information obtained today at City Hall. Permits issued during the past month totaled 41, with projects calling for at least 48 new residential unites which should go a considerable distance toward relieving the continued shortage of homes in the community.

1972: A precinct official in the Town of Ridgeway said voters “went wild on this write-in deal” in Tuesday’s councilmanic election in which 38 persons received votes. The mayor and six councilmen were reelected to new two-year terms but, all told, 31 other persons received from one to 15 voted either for mayor or councilman. Incumbent Mayor Robert L. Mason, a local dentist, was reelected with 58 votes.

1997: About 50 years from where Red Byron took the checkered flag in the first stock car race at Martinsville Speedway, a television network crew worked tirelessly Thursday … The video crew – actually just two people – were part of ESPN’s contribution to the track’s year-long 50th birthday party.

