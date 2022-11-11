Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, November 11

Today is Friday, November 11, the 315th day of 2022. There are 50 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: At a meeting held Wednesday afternoon of a proposed new furniture manufacturing plant in Martinsville, a plan of organization, official personnel for the first year and the terms of the charter were agreed on and formally adopted. Half a million dollars of the capital stock, the minimum provided for has been subscribed … The moving spirit who has brought about the organization of this new enterprise is Mr. A.D. Witten, president of the American Furniture Company, who with the cooperation of his associates, has made the American one of the great furniture manufacturing plants of the South.

1947: Mrs. F.F. Brown and Miss Vera Brown were hostesses Thursday evening to members of the Tally Ho Bridge Club at the home of Mrs. Brown on Cleveland Avenue. High score prize was awarded to Miss Mary Sue Pierce, with Mrs. A.F. Waleski winning second high. Miss Helen Matthews received low score prize, and Mrs. Ellen Wood was awarded guest prize.

1972: An employee of Sale Knitting Co. has special praise for James Chapman, a longtime guard there. Shift-changing time is a madhouse, she told us, but Mr. Chapman does his best to direct traffic and otherwise keep things moving efficiently. Some employees give him a “hard time,” she said, so she wants him and others to know his efforts are appreciated.

1997: The Villa Heights Citizens group got part of what it was seeking Tuesday night when the Henry County Board of Supervisors endorsed changes to the county’s property maintenance ordinance which would require the owners of developed property to mow their lawn regularly. The amendments to the ordinance still must go to a public hearing.