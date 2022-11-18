Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, November 18

Today is Friday, Nov. 18, the 322nd day of 2022. There are 43 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: [American Dining Room Furniture Company to be started after $700,000 stock issued.] The committee composed of Messrs H.N. Dyer, O.D. Ford and A.L. Tuggle … [looked into buying] several acres on the south side of the N&W tracks, just across the street from the station, and bounded by the railroad right of way, Broad and Aaron streets and the property of the Automatic Truck Body Company.

1947: Advance Store Toyland – Thirty-four kinds of dolls; large group of real beauties only 98 cents. Others from $1.98 to $10.45. “Wetting” doll, all rubber drinking and wetting baby doll, complete with diaper and nursing bottle, $1.39; Toy sewing machine that really works, sturdily made machine that actually sews just like mother’s, $2.89; Lionel Trains, smokes and whistles, $42.50 and $22.50

1972: Passers-by at Cleveland Avenue and Brown Street have been doing a double-take the past couple of days, thanks to a new structure there. It’s a shelter for the school crossing guard, Mrs. Zoe Love, and it was constructed by Chester Lane and the students in the shop behind the junior high school building.

1997: Sitting in the driver's seat of a front-end loader, the Rev. Elijah Niblett ceremoniously dumped the last remains of the fallen R.P. Thomas Trucking Co. terminal onto a dump truck Wednesday, marking the end of a communitywide fight to tear down the structure. "I am not the one to get all the glory for all the work that's been done," Niblett said. "A number of people contributed to get this done. We did it through struggle and prayer." Niblett, 74, of First Street, lived across the street for the terminal for 40 years and joined the fight to remove the noisy and cumbersome business.

