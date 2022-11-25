Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, November 25

Today is Friday, November 23, the 329th day of 2022. There are 36 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Misses Della Peatross and Bernice Stulz spent the week-end at Axton. The friends of Mrs. C. Maury will be sorry to hear of her death, which occurred at her home in Salem, Friday night. Mrs. Maury visited Martinsville during the Fair, and suffered a stroke of paralysis a few days after arriving home. Miss Sue Brown, of Danville, was the week-end guest of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. G.A. Brown, Church street.

1947: Members of the Martinsville Home Demonstration club assembled at the Carter’s Frozen Food plant Wednesday evening, where, on an informative tour of the plant, Mr. Carter explained the preparations, processes and temperatures necessary. Later the group returned to the home of Mrs. F.E. Sites, Starling Avenue, for their business meeting, opened with the homemaker’s creed.

1972: A theft of television sets from Talmadge Appliances has been foiled for the second time in less than a year by Martinsville City Police. While patrolling today, Sgt. H.L. Hatcher and Patrolman J.W. Willis discovered glass broked out of the front door of the West Church Street business. Store owner Talmadge B. Mitchell found six television sets missing. The investigation led to an abandoned house across the street from the store. The six televisions were found in the house.

1997: Demolition workers from the D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co. Inc. began tearing down the former Martinsville General Hospital on Starling Avenue Monday. The hospital, abandoned since 1989 and now owned by the city, has been chosen as the new site for the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

These snippets come from previous editions of the Martinsville Bulletin from archives on microfiche available to the public at the Martinsville Branch Library.