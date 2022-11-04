Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, November 4

Today is Friday, November 4, the 308th day of 2022. There are 57 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Next Tuesday is election day. This announcement will doubtless come as a surprise to many readers of the Bulletin. Old General Apathy has been in full command of political affairs in the congressional district this fall and there are some hundreds, perhaps thousands, of voters in this district who have forgotten when election day comes around or, in some cases, doubtless, that there is an election at all.

1947: The Junior Chamber of Commerce, with the cooperation of the City Police department, has begun a campaign to reward safe drivers, and the first winner chosen this week was Miss Shirley Adkins of 403 Virginia Street. Other safe drivers will be observed from time to time and presented with a check for $3 by the Jaycees, as was Miss Adkins.

1972: Mrs. Doris Jones of Inman street expresses her appreciation to Leggett employees on Church Street, and especially to an unidentified lady on the street, for their concern and help Friday, when her five-year-old daughter suddenly became very ill and collapsed on the street.

1997: Martinsville residents will have to confine their legal betting to the lottery and to bingo after defeat of a measure that would have brought legal betting on horse races to the city. Voters defeated a pari-mutuel betting referendum that would have allowed Colonial Downs, of New Kent County, to the city. Colonial Downs officials said the betting parlor would have brought about 100 jobs and hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue to the city.