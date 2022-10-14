Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Oct. 14

Today is Friday, October 14, the 287th day of 2022. There are 78 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Banner Warehouse: Prices were fully up today on all grades [of tobacco]. There was some little complaint on last Friday, but the grades for that day were not quite up to the average of our past sales – more common tobacco which lowered the average to around 25 cents. That is the lowest average made since my opening sale. Today (Monday) sales were large and … the general average price for everything sold was $17.98.

1947: After falling six feet between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. yesterday, the Smith River is continuing to recede slowly, J.H. Pharis, superintendent of electricity, reported today.

1972: Undisclosed proposals to avert the closure of the Patrick County jail will be presented to the Board of Welfare and Institutions meeting today in Roanoke. The board is expected to make a decision on whether the jail will be closed.

Also 1972: The prospects for a county-wide recreation program with a full-time director appear to be considerably brighter following a joint meeting between the Patrick County Board of Supervisors, the school board and the county recreation commission.

1997: Accompanied by a drum roll and greeted with applause, a group of area leaders unveiled a sign reading “Future I-73 Corridor” on U.S. 220 at the Virginia-North Carolina border Monday afternoon. About 150 people attended the ceremony unveiling the sign for Interstate 73 in 80-degree weather, crowding around chairs set up on a dusty construction site where U.S. 220 is being improved.