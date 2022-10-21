Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Oct. 21

Today is Friday, October 21, the 294th day of 2022. There are 71 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Chicago – The wage bill of the nation’s railroads was increased an estimated $22,125,000 by a decision of the United States railroad labor board today, granting increased pay of two cents an hour to more than 50,000 maintenance employees.

1947: After being postponed twice because of inclement weather, preparations have been completed to hold the Patrick Henry Boy Scout Camporee at Fairy Stone park Saturday. When the boys arrive at the park about 2 p.m., tents will be erected, and following supper, each troop will present a stunt.

1972: The J.P. Stevens Co., with three plants in Patrick County, is one of three major Southern textile mill seeking unspecified pay raises for hourly workers. If granted by the federal pay board, wages will increase for 1,800 workers at the United Elastics Co. of Stuart divisional headquarters for Stevens.

1997: Vera Riddle, known to area radio listeners as “Mrs. Calabash,” died Sunday. She was 65. Riddle’s gravely voice and front porch wisdom were familiar to a radio audience which counted on her to turn nuggets of knowledge into folklore gold. For more than 20 years “Mrs. Calabash” was a frequent caller to the WMVA morning show, Chatterbox.

Also 1997: Mrs. P. Lester Dalton was the hostess for the Home Life and Environmental Concern Department of the Martinsville-Henry County Women’s Club recently at her home, 717 Windsor Lane. Mrs. Jimmy Redman display literature concerning pollution which the department hopes to distribute in the schools. Woodsy Owl is the Nation’s anti-pollution symbol. His slogan is “Give a Hoot! Don’t Pollute.”

