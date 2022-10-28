 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Oct. 28

Today is Friday, October 28, the 301st day of 2022. There are 64 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The meeting of the third annual convention of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Episcopal church in the diocese of Southwestern Virginia, which was in session here Wednesday and Thursday, proved to be an occasion of much interest especially among church people and the ladies of Martinsville generally.

1947: With the tobacco sales holiday slated to extend for an indefinite period after it becomes effective next Wednesday, Martinsville warehousemen said today that the local market will be filled to capacity with the leaf Monday and Tuesday. Much of the crop in this section is stripped and ready for the market, and farmers will be anxious to dispose of their holdings during the remaining two-day sales period. … One veteran tobacco man declared that despite the British ban on imported leaf, he had anticipated that a holiday might be ordered because heavy government purchases of the Stabilization Corporation had resulted in redrying plants being taxed beyond capacity.

1972: Mrs. Malcolm G. Fillmore of Hunting Ridge Road sews quite well, but she admits she sews of necessity and not of pleasure. Because of this, when someone took her daughter’s Candystriper hospital uniform from Bus No. 15, Mrs. Fillmore was distressed. This means she will have to whip up another uniform which doesn’t exactly please her. The package also contained shoes and a blouse, but she says those can be easily replaced.

1997: Residents wanting to have the daylights scared out of them this Halloween will have to drive to Bassett where the Bassett Moose Lodge is holding its fourth annual haunted house. Little Richardson [is the] chairman of the Bassett Moose Lodge Haunted House project.

 

