Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Oct. 7

Today is Friday, October 7, the 280th day of 2022. There are 85 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The enrollment of the First Grade has become so large during the present session that it has been necessary to divide the grade into two sections, Miss Jessamine White having been assigned to the recently created session. … One hundred seventeen little girls and boys have already enrolled in the grade, and such a number was far more than any teacher could handle. For several days Miss Hyde’s room was so crowded before the division of the grade that children were sitting on boxes and on the floor. Dividing the grade into two sections will make it possible for the children to be more comfortable and to receive better instruction.

1947: ASSOCIATED PRESS: The nation observed its first “Meatless Tuesday” today but wide compliance with President Truman’s conservation request by restaurants and hotels was not expected until next Tuesday. Many hotel and restaurant officials explained that their menus were made up and their meat orders placed with wholesalers too far ahead …

1972: A plan outlining the “orderly growth and development” of Martinsville and its surrounding urban area in Henry County is expected to be available in 30 days. The revelation was made by Charles Steger, a consulting engineer with Wiley and Wilson Associates in Lynchburg. The firm was hired by the city to prepare a comprehensive plan … for renewal of the central business district, and project orderly growth “by design, not by chance.”

1997: The Martinsville City School Board voted Thursday afternoon to build a new Albert Harris Elementary School. The board decided to go with a slightly less expensive version of the plan — $9,473,000 instead of $9.8 million – for a school that is 87,300 square feet in size instead of 94,000 square feet in the original plans.