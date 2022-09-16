 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Sept. 16

Today is Friday, September 16, the 259th day of 2022. There are 106 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The state highway commission is making definite preparation for the building of the proposed concrete state highway from Martinsville to Fieldale or to “Danville Creek,” which stream crosses the road at a point a short distance above Fieldale.

Also 1922: M. Berlin’s 10th fall opening anniversary sale starts Friday, September 15th, closes October 25th. This is my 10th year in Martinsville. My desire to continue serving the people of Martinsville, Henry County and surrounding counties with good merchandise at the LOWEST COST is still strong. $35,000 of up-to-date latest styles for men and women to be ruthlessly sacrificed during the 10th Anniversary Sale.

1947: Joe I. Lively Jr., president and manager of the Red Rock Bottling Co., today offered a $100 reward for the return of valuable company papers stolen from the Red Rock plant Wednesday night when thieves carried away the company safe.

1972: The pancake season is with us again. There’s a pancake sale underway today on the Broad Street Parking Lot, with pancakes available through 8 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Kiwanis Youth Foundation. In addition, Bassett Area Jaycees will sell pancakes from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the lot between Bassett Printing Co. and Anthony Homes. Proceeds will be used for club projects.

1997: Pillowtex Corp. might spend $40 million to $50 million to improve and expand the Fieldcrest Cannon Inc. plant in Fieldale over the next three years. That’s part of a $300 million capital improvement plan Pillowtex plans to implement at Fieldcrest.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Sept. 15

These snippets come from editions of the Bulletin that can be seen on microfiche at the Martinsville branch library.

