Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Sept. 30

Today is Friday, September 30, the 273rd day of 2022. There are 92 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: A Red Cross Home Nursing Class was organized on Wednesday afternoon at the home of Mrs. Gerlaugh on the Lanier Farm. Under the sponsorship of Mrs. Drewery, a very enthusiastic class was enrolled. The course consists of twenty lessons, each one giving a practical demonstration of nursing adapted to the special needs of these girls.

1947: At a mass meeting of representative farmers and business men of Patrick county held here this week, plans were completed for the organization of a milk producers association in Patrick and for the erection of a milk receiving station in or near Stuart. The association is to be organized with $60,000 preferred stock and $10,000 common stock, which is to be used for the construction of the plant.

Also 1947: Mr. and Mrs. John Clyde Hooker of Martinsville announce the engagement of their daughter, Mabel Bassett, to Dr. Paul Bernhardt Toms of Martinsville, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bate Carpenter Toms of Salisbury, N.C. The wedding will take place in December.

1972: At the Martinsville Speedway Sunday afternoon, Richard Petty amply demonstrated the truly remarkable skills he possesses in the area of piloting racing machines, but it was on the steps in back of the press box in the house that Clay Earles built, long after the race was finished, that he demonstrated the qualities that make him a truly remarkable man.

Also 1972: The quality of air remains poor in the area, according to figures released by the State Air Pollution Control Board for the second quarter of this year. The report shows that air pollution levels ranked among the highest in the state, with continuing problems in the Bassett and Stuart areas.

1997: The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services has postponed the opening of its new office at 20 E. Church St. from this morning to Thursday morning.

