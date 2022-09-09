Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Sept. 9

Today is Friday, September 9, the 252nd day of 2022. There are 113 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: BANNER WAREHOUSE ANNOUNCEMENT: To my friends and customers: I am glad to announce that my warehouse will be open and ready for the sale of leaf tobacco on Wednesday, 20th of September. I have just returned from the Fairmont market, and am glad to state that our business was good, and prices very satisfactory to our customers.

Also 1922: The line of road stretching from Fieldale to Shumate’s school house up Daniel Creek is being rapidly built, considering the small force of men working on it. This road has been in great need for several years, especially the part that is being built. It will give a splendid outlet to the people from the Reed Creek section as well as the people who live near it.

These 1922 ads: For Sale: Fresh Jersey milk cow, 6 years old, gives 3 gallons milk per day. Will sell cheap. J.R. Roach, Axton./For sale: The eight room residence of Miss Annette Fuller, beautifully located on Moss Street.

1947: Bassett’s public schools opened Wednesday with a total enrollment of 965, substantially the same as that reported for opening day last year.

Also 1947: The annual Henry County Fair will open Monday at Liberty Heights for a week’s run with the closing scheduled for next Saturday evening.

1972: A 71-bed nursing home for the aged has opened in the former nursing quarters of the old Martinsville General Hospital on Starling Avenue. … The building has been named the Kennedy House.

Also 1972: The following stores will close for a religious holiday this Saturday, September 9th: Davidson’s, Gilmore’s Boot Shop, Globman’s, Helig-Meyers, Kolodny’s, Leed’s Music Center, Nathans of Bassett and Russell’s.

1997: Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has donated its Rives Road facility and more than 60 acres to the city of Martinsville. City officials said they plan to market the land as an industrial site.