Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, September 2

Today is Friday, September 2, the 245th day of 2022. There are 120 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922, these ads: Free! Free! At Fusfeld’s Sample Store. For one week beginning Monday, Sept. 4, and ending Saturday, Sept. 9, inclusive. Free SCHOOL BAG with each pair of BOYS SHOES. FREE PEN & PENCIL SET with each pair of GIRLS SHOES. Next to Townie’s 5 & 10, Martinsville, Va.

1947: Nearly 600 of the estimated 4,500 Martinsville and Henry County World War II veterans holding terminal leave bonds took advantage yesterday of the government’s law permitting the cashing of the bonds issued for unused furlough and leave earned during the war. … A survey of six banks certified to cash the leave bonds showed that a total of $121,559.41 was paid out to 598 city and county veterans … making an average payment per veteran of $203.37.

1972: The operation of a new sanctuary landfill in Patrick County will be reviewed in six months to make sure it meets county needs. The review is part of the county’s recently adopted 20-year solid waste disposal plan, which calls for closing all other garbage dumps.

Also 1972: Henry County supervisors are ready to seek bids on a new jail, and it doesn’t appear a court suit will stop them this time. County Administrator Bob Grant said today plans for construction of the 48-man jail will be advertised “in the next day or two.” The last time the county got this far with the repeatedly delayed project, a court suit halted all progress.

1997: Justin Watkins will soon be in jeopardy, but he’s not upset. He’s too busy memorizing the names of state capitals and Russian composers. Watkins, a senior at Magna Vista High School and the son of Darrell and Sue Watkins of Ridgeway, learned Thursday that he had been selected to compete in the Teen Tournament for Jeopardy!, a television game show.

