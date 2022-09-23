Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, September 23

Today is Friday, September 23, the 266th day of 2022. There are 99 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Under the efficient work and leadership of Coaches Broaddus and Preas, the foot-ball squad of Martinsville High School between 25 and 30 strong is rapidly whipping into shape, since starting its practice on Sept. 11th, in preparation for the heaviest schedule for the approaching season ever encountered by the local outfit in its history.

1947: Plans are being completed for the opening of the Martinsville tobacco market next Tuesday morning, September 23. Two local warehouses, the Farmer’s and the Planters, will be operated again, as last season. The Planter’s Warehouse will be located in the former Banner warehouse building on Franklin street.

Also 1947: How much does a dollar buy? In 1939, a grocer took your dollar and handed you soap flakes, bread, butter, milk and eggs. In 1945, you could purchase all but the butter for your dollar. Today, the soap flakes and the eggs alone consume, and, in some cities, exceed the dollar. Tomorrow’s prices will probably be higher, experts predict.

1972: Patrick County must wait another 30 days to see if the state is bluffing about closing the county’s jail. The State Board of Welfare and Institutions, meeting in Richmond Wednesday, said it would order the jail closed Oct. 20 unless the county makes plans for a new jail or arranges to keep its inmates in a more modern facility.

1997: Paleontologist Dr. Nick Fraser … was standing in a Solite Corp. quarry in Cascade, on the border of the Virginia-North Carolina line. The quarry, which produces materials later made into concrete, also is the site of a world-renowned paleontology excavation. Fraser, curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, said more than 2,000 insect fossils, more than 2,000 plant fossils and more than 200 vertebrate fossils have been discovered at the site.