Here’s what happened locally on April 10 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Clean-Up Week: A week of a society of which everybody should be a member. The days are set from April 9th to 14th. The time should not be overlooked by anyone. We have a chance to do something that is really worth while, in self defense – defense of our homes and business places and surroundings. There is always something that can be done to improve the surroundings in our business and home life and if it is a good job others will do the same.

1948: Former members of the Army Air Forces in Martinsville and this area will meet tonight at 7:30 o’clock in the American Legion building to discuss plans for the formation of the Martinsville squadron of the National Air Force Association. All former men and women of the AAF are invited to attend.

1973: Martinsville became the first in the area to adopt a kindergarten program for five-year-olds when City Council approved the board’s $3,384,804 budget for the 1973-74 fiscal year. In adopting the school board’s proposed budget without change, council put into operation a program of academic acceleration for “gifted” students.

Also 1973: Nathan Bushnell, administrator of Memorial Hospital, today appealed to “anyone who knows of a physician still in college” or who might relocate here to contact him. He said the hospital’s board of trustees is “mounting an intensive recruitment effort for physicians.”

1998: Despite recent questions about the amount of money it spends, the head of a county agency responsible for high risk youths says the group works to get the best service at the best cost. Bud Sedwick, Comprehensive Service Act coordinator for Henry County, said the Henry County Community Policy Management Team actually has saved the county money compared with what it once spent on high-risk youths.