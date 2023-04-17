Here’s what happened locally on April 17 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Miss Mattie Rogers, of the Sophomore Class at the High School, was victorious in the recitation contest held at the Salem High School on Monday evening by a unanimous vote of the judges. By this victory Miss Smith is entitled to represent the Martinsville School in the statewide contest to be held at the University of Virginia in May.

1948: Business girls’ golf will be resumed at the Beaver Hills’ course Wednesday afternoon, when any interested business girls are offered free lessons in the game. Transportation may be arranged by calling the Martinsville Recreation Department, 2644. A group will go out at 2 o’clock, many local girls having Wednesday afternoons free, and another will go out at 5 o’clock. About 15 girls have signed up for the classes so far.

1973: One of our beautification friends (Make flower gardens, not war) relayed a story worth repeating: Dr. Chevis Horne, pastor of First Baptist Church of Martinsville, included it in his message last week. It seems that he was conducting a class for boys of first and second grade age and told them that when God created the earth, the last thing he created was man. “Now, don’t you think that was the best thing God did?” asked Dr. Horne, or words to that effect. One little boy disagreed, “I believe,” he said, “that I like flowers better.”

1998: Ridding Henry County schools of mobile classrooms may be the most pressing need as the county struggles to come up with a capital budget, County Administrator Sid Clower said Tuesday. But the county’s single most expensive capital project may be a new communications system for the sheriff’s department, fire departments, and rescue squad.