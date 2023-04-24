Here’s what happened locally on April 24 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Town Tax Bill passed April 1, 1023: There shall be levied and collected … On all lands and lots … tax of 40 cents on every $1000 value for corporation purposes, and a tax of 35 cents on every $100 value for school purposes … On all personal property, such as horses or mules (whether kept for hire or not), asses, jennets, cattle, sheep and hogs, pleasure carriages or carts, wagons of every description, books and pictures, mechanics tools …. A tax of 40 cents on every $100 for corporation purposes and … 35 cents for school purposes.

1948: A class of between 40 and 50 candidates for membership in the higher order of Pythianism tonight will cross the hot sands of the Dokkie desert in a spring ceremonial here at the National Guard armory conducted by Rajah Temple of Dokkies of Roanoke.

1973: Ripe tomatoes before Easter? Yep. Mrs. Margaret Cruise of Horsepasture has six ripe ones, two more getting ripe and 20 or more green ones. She grew them in containers in front of a big window after the seeds germinated during the post-Christmas season.

1998: Even as DuPont gets ready to close its operations here this summer, other manufacturers are beginning to experience problems filling their labor ranks, according to Stan Cobb, local industry consultant for the Patrick Henry Development Council.

Also 1998: In the past two years, several local business and industry leaders have said the relationship between Martinsville City Council and the Henry County Board of Supervisors needs to be stronger. In September, Tultex Corp. President and Chief Operating Officer Chuck Davies said bad feelings between the city and the county were hampering economic development and education.