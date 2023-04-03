Here’s what happened locally on April 3 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Henry Clay Reed was born in Martinsville 104 years ago, according to the official Bible record, but he is in fine health and getting along nicely. He works on the coke ovens at Toms Creek. The aged colored man has been married three times. Sixteen children were born to the first wife, ten to the second and eight to the third, making a total of thirty-six children of his own. In addition, it is said he has more than 100 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He has one son 73 and a sister 80.

Also 1923: There will be a “Silver Tea” given at the home of Mr. J.D. Sparrow, Church street, Thursday evening from 8 to 10 o’clock. Everyone is cordially invited to attend.

1948: DuPont Manufactures, winners of the Industrial Bowling League championship: Boyce Dillard, Joe Reynolds, Jack Comer, W.W. Shockey, J.W. Wood, Ogle Hess, Nelson Scott, Howard Wilson. … The highest averages were posted by Joe Reynolds, DuPont Manufacturers, and Leonard King, Martinsville Cotton Mill.

1973: Students at Leatherwood Elementary School are finding that school can be interesting as well as educational through the Title III – Operation Assist program. … In home economics alone, 36 students chose sewing projects, making hats, vests, stuffed animals and pillows – so many pillows that the open house theme was the “Leatherwood Pillow Factory and Open House” this year. The director of the program is A.F. Waleski, and Mrs. Patricia Pulliam is the teacher.

1998: For more than two years, Piedmont Arts Association has shared a vision with the Martinsville-Henry County community – a $3.5 million expansion and renovation project and endowment. Sunday, with the grand opening of the new arts center, that dream will become a reality.