Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Aug. 1

Today is Monday, Aug. 1, the 213th day of 2022. There are 152 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Prohibition poll conducted by The Literary Digest: The ballots contain three questions: 1. Are you in favor of the strict enforcement of the Eighteenth Amendment and the Volstead Law? 2. Are you in favor of a modification of the Volstead Law to permit light wines and beer? 3. Are you in favor of repealing the Prohibition Amendment? The poll has attracted so much interest that the Bulletin will reproduce the results each week as complied by the Digest. The answers … for the first two weeks, to July 10, show: For strict enforcement, 135,834; For Modification, 145,727; For Repeal, 76,039.

1947: W.R. Broaddus Jr. was nominated by unanimous vote as the Democratic candidate to succeed himself in the Virginia House of Delegates at a mas smeeting yesterday of city and county Democrats. … Rep. Thomas B. Stanley stated he had talked with several members of the legislature who spoke highly of the work Mr. Broaddus had done, and he predicted the Martinsville man will render valuable future service in the legislature.

1972: We talked this morning with Xavier Gonzalez, the artist supposedly commissioned to paint three murals in the Martinsville Post Office during the Roosevelt administration. There are no murals there, and this has caused considerable speculation … Contacted in his summer studio in Cape Cod Mass., Mr. Gonzalez told us he remembers having been in Martinsville many, many years ago, but does not recall whether his visit here was in connection with any art work, post office or otherwise.

1997: 1997 grocery ads: cantaloupes, 77 cents; Bartlett pears or Braeburn apples, 99 cents per pound; rotisserie chicken, $3.99; store brand paper towels, 3 rolls for $1; Diet Pepsi or Pepsi Cola, 59 cents for a 2-liter; T-bone steaks $3.58; 12 pack franks, 66 cents.

