Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, August 15

Today is Monday, August 15, the 227th day of 2022. There are 138 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Dyer’s Store – The Association was attended by one of the largest congregations ever witnessed at old Camp Branch church, and was well provided for by the entire community. The numerous tables loaded down with the best victuals that the land afforded was a beautiful sight to see. The pulpit was also filled with the ablest and most gifted of men, such as Elder Isaac Jones, J.D. Cockram, Elder Perdew, and Blankenship.

1947: Your 1939 dollar is worth only about 50 cents today in buying the ordinary necessities of life, but it buys a lot more in some parts of the United States than in others. … Your meat bill has gone up much more, percentagewise, than your bread or milk bills. Butter and eggs rate much higher on your budget than they did comparatively before the war.

1972: Two employees of Stanley Bowles Construction Co. and one from DuPont were killed today in unrelated industrial accidents. A project foreman and steel rigger employed by the construction company died about 8 a.m. apparently from electrical shock, while erecting the steel framework for a building on U.S. 220 near the Starlite Family Restaurant, about six miles south of Martinsville. A DuPont truck driver was killed about 6 a.m. when his truck overturned near the company’s sanitary landfill. [Paul Kendrick, Obie Harmon and James N. Ellis, respectively]

1997: Everyone is doing it. From Generation Xers to Baby Boomers, from figures such as Tom Selleck, Dan Rather, Wayne Gretzky and Demi Moore gracing magazine covers, to the cast of “Seinfield,” everyone is lighting up cigars . … Debbie Hylton, a Tobacco Barn employee, says she likes to sit down after a good meal, get a glass of wine and smoke a cigar to relax.

