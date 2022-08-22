 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, August 22

Today is Monday, August 22, the 234th day of 2022. There are 131 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: While no further definite advices have been received here from state or federal fuel administration headquarters with reference to the local coal supply or distribution, it is believed that the crisis is practically over and there will be no serious shortage this winter. The strike is practically ended and with the speeding up of coal production the supply, it is believed, will in a short time become sufficient to supply the normal needs of all.

1947: State Bus Lines to Revise Fares – Rates Will Not Exceed Two Cents Per Mile. A general revision, mostly upwards, in fares charged by nine operating bus companies in Virginia, two of which serve Martinsville, was authorized by the State Corporation Commission at Richmond, following a three-hour session.

1972: After months of speculation on the location of Sugartree Recreation Park, the project’s founders have settled on their original site near Axton. This came to light Friday when the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors agreed to build a sewage treatment plant for the park on Sandy River adjacent to a 947-acre tract last year by the Lakeside Corp. of Roanoke for the development of its multi-million dollar venture.

1997: Some Henry County industries could become larger players in the international marketplace if they pursue foreign-trade subzones, according to a state official. James C. Witherspoon, director of existing industry development with the Virginia Department of Business Development, spoke to representatives of 32 businesses Thursday at the Best Western in Collinsville. He said subzones can help local industries save money on imports by deferring, reducing or eliminating duty, which is the federal tax on imported goods.

