Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, August 29

Today is Monday, August 29, the 241st day of 2022. There are 124 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: On last Sunday morning Mr. R.J. Dent, a prominent merchant of this place, underwent an operation for appendicitis at the Lucy Lester Hospital at Martinsville. The people of this place are very gratified to know that Mr. Dent is improving very rapidly.

1947: The old Ruffin Feed and Grain store across from City Hall on E. Main street … is being remodeled completely by Mrs. Mamie Globman, owner of the property, and will emerge as a two-story structure above the street with a full basement floor. When completed, the building will contain 11,700 feet of floor space, with each floor running to a width of 36 feet and to a depth of 110 feet. The structure will be set back five feet from the present building line. … Globman’s will use the basement for storage purposes but the two upper floors will be for rent, Mr. Abe Globman said.

1972: Martinsville City Police averaged ten arrests per day during July for offenses ranging from simple assault to drunk in public to cohabitation to trespassing.

Also 1972: Shades of the Good Old Days! This steam locomotive chugged into the railway station in Martinsville Sunday, bringing passengers from Roanoke and loaded with memories of another era, when rail travel was more commonplace. All told, more than 500 persons road the train, which went one-way from Roanoke to Winston-Salem, N.C. At least 80 persons boarded in Martinsville. … The return trips to Martinsville were by private autos and to Roanoke by chartered buses.

1997: The Lake Lanier Association is tired of getting down. And droppings. And everything else that goes with a flock of geese that peaked at 200 strong during the summer months. Lynn Henry is a member of the Lake Lanier Association and a longtime supporter of wild birds that nest around the lake. But Henry said the geese in particular have grown into a problem.

